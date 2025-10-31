1 Crore Government Jobs, 1 Crore Lakhpati Didis: NDA's Bihar Manifesto

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is out with its manifesto, less than a week before the Phase 1 voting for the Bihar assembly elections 2025, making mega promises to provide a crore government jobs in a state known for mass migration. Special focus has been on women empowerment schemes, setting an ambitious target of turning a crore women into 'lakhpati didis', besides a major infrastructure push that includes the construction of four international airports and seven expressways in Bihar. The NDA has also promised to build 50 lakh new pucca houses and provide free ration, 125 units of free electricity, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and social security pension under the PM Awas Yojana.

The NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' was released by BJP chief JP Nadda and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna this morning, in the presence of senior leaders of the alliance. The alliance comprises the BJP, JDU, Chirag Paswan's LJP, and other parties.

Youth and Employment

The biggest announcement was about employment opportunities in a state that sees a massive migration of workers every year. If elected again, the NDA promised to conduct a skill census to provide skill-based employment to every youth in Bihar. "We will establish Bihar as a global skilling centre with mega skill centres in every district," read the manifesto. Besides, several 'Centres of Excellence' for sports will come up in Bihar Sports City and other divisions, the manifesto read.

Women Empowerment

Through the Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme, financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided to women. The NDA also vowed to make a crore 'Lakhpati Didis', effectively empowering women to earn a lakh annually. The alliance also aspires to turn women entrepreneurs into crorepatis through 'Mission Crorepati.'

Infrastructure

The government plans to build seven expressways and modernise 3,600 km of rail tracks, besides establishing international airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnia, and Bhagalpur and metro networks in four cities. Air connectivity will also be expanded to 10 more cities.

The construction of factories and 10 new industrial parks in every district is also among their promises. At least 100 MSME parks and more than 50,000 cottage enterprises will be built, the NDA promised if the alliance returns to power.

The construction of a defence corridor and a semiconductor manufacturing park with global capability centres are also among its promises, besides a world-class medicity and a medical college in every district. The NDA also vowed to establish Bihar as the textile and silk hub of South Asia.

Farmers

The manifesto has major promises for the farmers as well. Besides a guarantee for MSP (minimum support price) for all crops, Rs 3,000 will be provided under a new Karpuri Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This will hike the total assistance given to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, while the assistance for fishermen will be increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000. The government will also ensure a Rs 1 lakh crore investment in the state's agri-infrastructure.

Education

The NDA plans to build an Education City and open campuses of the world's top universities. It has promised free and quality education from 'KG to PG' to students from poor families, besides nutritious breakfast along with midday meals in schools.

Social Justice

For Scheduled Caste (SC) category students, residential schools will be opened in every subdivision. An Rs 2,000 monthly assistance will also be given to SC students pursuing higher education. Assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh will be extended to those from the Extreme Backward Classes (EBC) category.

The NDA has also promised to develop the birthplace of Mother Janaki, or Sita, into a world-class spiritual city to be known as 'Sitapuram'. The construction of Vishnupad and Mahabodhi Corridors, besides Ramayana, Jain, Buddhist and Ganga Circuits are also among the NDA's election vows.