Jobs, Women, Infra, Education: Key Takeaways From NDA's Bihar Manifesto

The NDA has released a joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections focusing on government jobs, financial support to women and farmers, permanent housing, free ration, electricity and healthcare, and establishment of medical college.

Key Takeaways From NDA's Bihar Manifesto Employment for Youth: NDA has promised to provide government jobs to over 1 crore people. The idea is carry out a skill census and offer skill-based employment and establish a mega skill center in every district to position Bihar as a global-level training center. Women Empowerment and Self-Reliance: Under the Chief Minister's Women's Employment Scheme, women will be provided financial assistance of upto Rs 2 lakh. The manifesto also promises to make 1 crore Lakhpati Didi. Further, under the 'Mission Crorepati', efforts will be made to empower women entrepreneurs to become millionaires. Financial and Social Empowerment to Backward Classes: Rs 10 lakh financial assistance will be provided to several groups of the underprivileged class. NDA has vowed to constitute a high-level committee under the Supreme Court to assess the social and economic conditions of different castes among the backward classes and suggest appropriate measures to the government to empower these castes. Farmers: Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers will be provided financial assistance of Rs 9,000 annually. Aid for fish farmers will also increase to Rs 9,000. Additionally, an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in agriculture infrastructure and minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, including rice, wheat, pulses and corn. Road and Rail Infrastructure: Modernisation of seven expressways, 3,600 km of rail track, expansion of Amrit Bharat expressway and NaMo rapid rail, including launch of metro services in four cities. Urban Infrastructure: A 'greenfield city' in New Patna, satellite township in major cities, establish Seetamarhi as international spiritual city. International Flights from Bihar: Establishing Greenfield International Airport in Patna, three international airports in Darbhanga, Purnia and Bhagalpur and domestic flights in 10 new cities. Industrial Development: Rs 1 crore investment in industrial development. An industrial development plan will lay the foundation for industrialization and lakh of jobs. A manufacturing unit and 10 industrial parks in every district. Housing and Ration: Free ration, 50 lakh new houses under PM Awas Yojana, free electricity up to 125 units, free healthcare upto Rs 5 lakh, and social security pension. Education: Free education from kindergarten to post graduation for poor, mid-day meal and breakfast in schools.

