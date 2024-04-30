In NDA's Manifesto For Andhra Assembly Polls, Rs 1,500 Pension For Women

Janasena, TDP and BJP are NDA alliance partners in the southern state. (File)

The National Democratic Alliance in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday released its joint manifesto for the upcoming polls in the state wherein they promised to offer Rs 1500 monthly pension to eligible women.

The Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena and BJP combine also promised to offer Rs 3000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth.

Releasing the manifesto, Janasena chief Pawana Kalyan said the manifesto is an amalgamation of TDP's "super six" and his party's "Shanmukha Vyuham".

The TDP had earlier announced "super six" which promised to offer free bus travel to women, three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year and Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum, among others.

As part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

