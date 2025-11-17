Chandrababu Naidu Sees Google Unleashing $1 Trillion Boom In Andhra

Some three decades ago, when N Chandrababu Naidu was seeking to turn southern India into a global tech hub, he regularly encountered skepticism from investors.

“I used to fight with them,” Naidu, 75, said in an interview from the coastal town of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the southeastern state he has led on and off since 1995. “You are having the wrong impression. The day will come. We'll prove it.”

These days, he said, India is seen as “indispensable.”

Naidu, who first won elected office nearly half a century ago, rose to global prominence in the 1990s by encouraging Bill Gates to bring Microsoft Corp to Hyderabad and later welcoming Bill Clinton on the first visit by a sitting US president to southern India. Investor-friendly policies laid the foundation for a regional boom that generated a pipeline of sharp minds following in the footsteps of local hero Satya Nadella, Microsoft's current chief executive officer.

Today, Naidu again is looking to build from the ground up, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 siphoned off Hyderabad — one of India's wealthiest cities — into what is now the neighboring state of Telangana. Yet he sounds more optimistic than ever about India's future, even as his state feels the brunt of President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs and strict immigration policies.

Describing the US-India spat as a “temporary setback,” Naidu said a deal between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come “very soon.”

“Always challenges and opportunities will go together,” he said.

Naidu, who retook control of the state in 2024 for a fourth term, scored a big win last month when Alphabet Inc.'s Google announced it would invest $15 billion in data centers over the next five years. According to Naidu, that's only the start for Google and others: He's targeting an ambitious 15 per cent growth rate for the state, double the national pace, fueled by $1 trillion in investments over the next decade in a bid to “leapfrog” development.

At an investment conference over the weekend, Naidu pitched Andhra Pradesh as the next growth engine in India, which he sees expanding at a “minimum” of 8 per cent annually — easily the fastest rate among the world's major economies. He noted that growth miracles happen with good policies on issues like labor and taxation, saying that in Dubai “desert has become heaven” and Singapore transformed since independence into one of the world's best cities.

While acknowledging the state's problems — including a high deficit following years of drought and the lack of an anchor city after losing Hyderabad — Naidu vowed to rebuild faster and better.

“What we have done in 25 years, we can do within 10 years,” Naidu said, referring to his transformation of Hyderabad, which was once nicknamed Cyberabad for its early tech prowess. “We want to speed it up. Everything, quantum-speed thinking process.”

For Naidu, seemingly no industry is out of reach. Besides becoming a “global hub for data centers,” he said, Andhra Pradesh is also looking to become a leader in green energy, quantum computers, flying cars, drones, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. He even welcomed firms in the space sector to launch rockets and satellites to build off the success of Sriharikota, which for years has been used by India's national space agency.

“Let him come,” Naidu said, when asked if he'd like Elon Musk to invest. He said he'd also welcome carmaker BYD Co. and other Chinese companies, as long as the investments complied with national security concerns and central government policy.

“If you invest here, if I invest in your country, then automatically it will bring harmony, mutual interest,” Naidu said when asked whether he would accept Chinese investment. China also needs India's support “because their population is aging, our population is having an advantage,” he added.

Whether any of Naidu's vision will become a reality remains to be seen. After losing Hyderabad, once Andhra Pradesh's main growth engine and revenue generator, the state has struggled to attract the same level of investment in recent years as southern Indian powerhouses such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where Apple Inc. is now churning out iPhones.

The need to build a completely new capital, Amaravati, has stretched the state's finances, leaving it with one of the highest fiscal deficits among India's major states. Still a mostly-agrarian economy, it lacks a clear industrial center. And while it has strong ports along a scenic coastline, uneven power supply and other infrastructure gaps remain persistent issues.

Politics has also generated uncertainty for investors, with successive governments shifting economic policies and squabbling over the location of the capital. Naidu himself still faces a number of legal cases related to misuse of funds, which he has dismissed as political in nature.

“India's states in general including Andhra Pradesh are strained for revenues, unlike the federal government, and therefore may face challenges in putting up infrastructure needed for such rapid growth,” said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “That said, southern India is ahead in attracting investments, setting up industry. I think regional parties such as Naidu's and those in neighboring Tamil Nadu have a vested interest in getting things done and have a faster rate of execution.”

The Google investment alone amounts to more than what Andhra Pradesh has attracted cumulatively in the past five years, showing that things may indeed be on the cusp of turning around.

Part of Naidu's optimism stems from his alliance with Modi, who suffered a setback in last year's election and needed coalition partners to form a government for the first time since taking power just over a decade ago. That turned Naidu into a pivotal kingmaker, a position he leveraged for more support from the central government to achieve his ambitious plans.

A win for the ruling alliance last week in the northern state of Bihar — the home of another key coalition partner — has all but assured Naidu will remain with the government until the next national vote in 2029, putting Modi on more solid ground and providing a bit of certainty for investors.

“India got, after a long time, one extraordinary leader,” Naidu said of Modi, adding that the Bihar result reflected a desire for stability and continuity of policy. “Welfare, development, good governance — that is where people are voting.”

“I am not a kingmaker,” Naidu added. “I am the best servant for the people.”

He said Modi's government is “doing their best” to help the state, but ultimately Andhra Pradesh can't depend on transfers of federal funds from New Delhi.

“At the end of the day, I have to perform, or otherwise I will perish,” Naidu said. “Always I want to create wealth. I want to generate revenues.”

Naidu said it was the responsibility of policymakers to create job opportunities for young people, particularly as Andhra Pradesh grapples with a high youth unemployment rate. Technological advances related to artificial intelligence have generated anxiety among the so-called Gen Z generation, spawning youth-led protests around the globe this year.

At the same time, Naidu welcomed any Indians who were struggling to get H-1B visas or facing the prospect of losing their jobs in the US.

“All intelligent people are going to America — because of that they are doing the best,” Naidu said. “Now some people are returning to India. That will help us further.”

One US-educated Indian is Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, who is now the state's technology minister. The 43-year-old politician has an MBA from Stanford University and is widely seen as a potential successor to see through Naidu's grand plans. Still, Naidu said Lokesh will need to perform just like anybody else — and the opportunities ahead are bright.

“Everything is available: water is available, people are available, land is available, scenic places,” Naidu said. “India is blessed with all these things.”

