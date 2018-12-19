P Chidambaram Being Questioned By Probe Agency In INX Media Case

INX Media case: P Chidambaram was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate at the probe agency's office in the capital after he was summoned in connection with the INX Media case.

Last month, the Delhi High Court had extended the temporary protection from arrest to Mr Chidambaram till January 15.

Mr Chidambaram's role had come under the scanner of various investigating agencies in the Rs. 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs. 305 crore. It was during his tenure as finance minister in the UPA-I government that clearances from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) were given to the two ventures.

The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are probing how Mr Chidambaram's son Karti managed to get clearance from FIPB.

The CBI had registered a First Information Report on May 15 last year, alleging irregularities in the clearance given to INX Media for receiving overseas the funds in 2007 when Mr Chidambaram was the finance minister.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested in February by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was released on bail later.

