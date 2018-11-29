In INX Media Case, Relief From Arrest Extended For P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram was named as accused in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram till January 15 in the INX Media case.

Justice AK Pathak listed the matter for further hearing in January next year as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was not present today. Mr Chidambaram was represented by advocates Pramod Kumar Dubey and Arshdeep Singh.

On July 25, the high court had granted Mr Chidambaram interim protection from arrest and ordered the Enforcement Directorate to not take any coercive steps against him till August 1.

Prior to that on May 31, the high court had protected him from arrest in the case registered by CBI.

On August 1, the court had extended the interim protection to September 28 and then to October 25 in both the cases. On October 25, the interim relief was extended till November 29.

The senior Congress leader's role had come under the scanner of various investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore. It was during his tenure as finance minister in the UPA-I government that clearances from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) were given to the two ventures.

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Mr Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.