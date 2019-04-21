Congress Leader's Supporters Protest Outside Rahul Gandhi's Home

The placards read "Raj Kumar Chauhan is our candidate and no outsider will be accepted".

Supporters of Delhi Congress leader Raj Kumar Chauhan on Sunday staged a protest outside party President Rahul Gandhi's home in New Delhi over rumours that he was being denied a ticket by giving preference to an outsider.

Several Congress workers carrying placards in support of Mr Chauhan raised slogans against the party leaders.

The placards read "Raj Kumar Chauhan is our candidate and no outsider will be accepted".

As per party leaders, Congress is all set to field former Union Minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi, three-time Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi party unit chief Sheila Dikshit from Chandani Chowk, Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar from West Delhi, Aravinder Lovely from East Delhi, Ramesh Kumar from South Delhi, JP Agarwal from North East Delhi and Raj Kumar Chauhan from North West Delhi.

However, the supporters of Mr Chauhan were miffed after news spread that he was being denied a ticket.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.