Making India Free Of Discrimination Truthful Way To Pay Homage To BR Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi

"Today we remember Dr Ambedkar's contribution to nation building," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Making India Free Of Discrimination Truthful Way To Pay Homage To BR Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi

BR Ambedkar, considered the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, passed away in 1956.

New Delhi:

Working to make India free of all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to BR Ambedkar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on the occasion of the Dalit icon's death anniversary on Sunday.

BR Ambedkar, considered the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, passed away in 1956.

"Today we remember Dr Ambedkar's contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.

Newsbeep

Comments
BR Ambedkar death anniversaryRahul Gandhi

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india