"They May Sell Even Taj Mahal": Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi And His Party

Narendra Modi coined good slogan of Make in India but not a single factory has been set up: Rahul Gandhi

Amid the worst economic slowdown in the country in decades, Congress's Rahul Gandhi today accused the BJP of selling off state enterprises without having anything to replace them or boost the manufacturing sector.

Speaking at an election rally in Delhi, Mr Gandhi said: "Narendra Modi coined good slogan of Make in India but not a single factory has been set up".

"They are selling everything - Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, Railways and even the Red Fort. They may sell even the Taj Mahal," he then added, taking a swipe at the Centre's detailed plans for divestment.

Mr Gandhi and the Congress have been repeatedly attacking the BJP over the economy since the Union budget was presented last week.

While leaving the parliament after the longest-ever budget speech, Mr Gandhi had called it "hollow" and said it offered no solution to the problem of unemployment in the country.

He had followed it up with tweets, asking Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman not to be "afraid of questions" he said he was asking on behalf of the country's youth.

"Replying is your responsibility," he added.

In its manifesto, the Congress had enlarged on the issue of unemployment, promising an allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for unemployed graduates and Rs 7,500 per month for unemployed postgraduates.

A day later, he tweeted a two-year-old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi going through his morning exercise routine.

"Dear PM, Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy," his post, carrying the hashtag "#Modinomics", read.

The GDP has been on a downward spiral over the last five quarters. It slowed to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter - the weakest pace since 2013, making it the biggest slowdown since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.