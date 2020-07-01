Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Asked To Vacate Government Bungalow By August 1

Priyanka Gandhi has been asked to exit the bungalow on Lodhi Road by Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to vacate her government bungalow in Delhi by August 1. A government notice said today that her allotment stands cancelled from today.

In a letter, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked Priyanka Gandhi to exit the bungalow on Lodhi Road in one of the most protected zones of Delhi as she no longer has Special Protection Group security.

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security ground to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from 01/07/2020," said the ministry's notice.

Ms Vadra has been told that if she stays beyond August 1, she will have to pay penalty.

Elite SPG cover given to Priyanka Gandhi, her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, was withdrawn in November last year.