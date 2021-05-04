Use Resources To Save Lives, Not Build New PM House: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made the remarks in a Twitter post. (File photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the government over the Central Vista project, saying that at a time when people are suffering due to the shortage of oxygen and vaccines, it would be better if the government deploys resources to save lives instead of building a new house for the Prime Minister.

The remarks came amid reports that the Central Public Works Department, which is developing the project, has informed a government-appointed expert panel that the construction of the Prime Minister's residence will be completed by December 2022.

"At a time when the people of the country are struggling with shortage of oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds, medicines, it would be better if the government deploys all resources in saving the lives of the people, instead of building a new house for the PM at Rs 13,000 crore," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

"Such expenses send a message to the public that the priorities of the government are in some other direction," she added.

The Central Vista project has received an environmental clearance at a time when the pandemic has halted most activities.

Despite objections raised by opposition parties and activists, the government has worked out a strict timeline for the Rs 20,000 crore plan.

The redevelopment project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a Common Central Secretariat and revamping of the three-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice-President.

India's total Covid cases passed the 2 crore-mark this morning with 3.57 lakh fresh infections. More than 2.2 lakh people have died so far in the country due to Covid.