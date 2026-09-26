Congress Leader's 'Bhajan Clubbing' Jibe At PM Modi Triggers BJP Counterattack

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Saturday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in a 'Bhajan clubbing' event in the capital on Friday evening. The comments drew a sharp retort from the BJP, which accused the Congress of insulting Indian heritage.

Questioning PM Modi's presence at the event, Kharge said that while the Prime Minister has time for Bhajan clubbing, he is silent on questions surrounding the Election Commission.

"PM @narendramodi has time for 'Bhajan Clubbing', but no time to answer serious questions about the clubbing of democracy through the Election Commission," he posted on X. Kharge added that the Prime Minister has been avoiding questions for 13 years.

"For 13 years, there has been a familiar pattern: when difficult questions confront the government, the Prime Minister is conspicuously absent from answering them. Celebrations get his presence. Accountability gets his silence."

Hitting out at the Karnataka minister, the BJP accused the Congress leader of mocking and insulting India's heritage of "bhajan" and "bhakti".

"Congress once again mocks and insults Bharat's remarkable civilisational heritage of Bhajan and Bhakti. What better can you expect of Junior Kharge who is only conversant with singing praises of the self-serving Congress first family," BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan posted in reply to Priyank Kharge.

He asked Kharge to instead question Rahul Gandhi, under whose leadership the Congress has been losing elections.

"Does Junior Kharge have even an iota of courage to talk about clubbing accountability of Rahul Gandhi with Congress party's dismal electoral failures, because under Rahul Gandhi's dismal leadership, the Congress party has lost 3 consecutive Lok Sabha elections and suffered nearly 100 Assembly drubbings."

Read | "Spectacular": PM Modi Takes Part In Bhajan Clubbing Event In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in Bhajan clubbing, a modern trend where youngsters gather in concert-like settings to sing, clap and dance to Hindu devotional songs. PM Modi attended the event on the 110th birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at a park opposite the BJP headquarters.

Seated in the front row, PM Modi was seen clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument to a bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram.

Bhajan clubbing is a modern, cultural trend where youngsters gather in high-energy, concert-style settings for the performance of traditional devotional songs. Held in a club-like atmosphere minus the alcohol, Bhajan clubbing is catching on in many Indian cities and abroad.