Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari Demands Judicial Probe Into Kasganj Clashes Pramod Tiwari said the continuing violence is threatening peace in the entire state.

Share EMAIL PRINT Vehicles were torched across Kasganj following clashes New Delhi: Congress today demanded an independent judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj that erupted after a boy was killed in clashes following stone-pelting on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.



Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged that callousness and mismanagement on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government and local administration led to clashes between two communities in Kasganj.



He said the continuing violence threatening peace in the entire state.



"How did this happen, who did it? The truth will come out only when an independent judicial probe is conducted by a sitting high court judge. We demand an independent probe by a sitting high court judge into the incident," Mr Tiwari said.



"Till when will incidents of gangrape continue under your rule and in the BJP-ruled states. When will you apprehend the culprits and give them exemplary punishment?" he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



