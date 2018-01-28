Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari Demands Judicial Probe Into Kasganj Clashes

Pramod Tiwari said the continuing violence is threatening peace in the entire state.

All India | | Updated: January 28, 2018 17:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Congress Leader Pramod Tiwari Demands Judicial Probe Into Kasganj Clashes

Vehicles were torched across Kasganj following clashes

New Delhi:  Congress today demanded an independent judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj that erupted after a boy was killed in clashes following stone-pelting on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged that callousness and mismanagement on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government and local administration led to clashes between two communities in Kasganj.

He said the continuing violence threatening peace in the entire state.

Comments
Close [X]
"How did this happen, who did it? The truth will come out only when an independent judicial probe is conducted by a sitting high court judge. We demand an independent probe by a sitting high court judge into the incident," Mr Tiwari said. 

"Till when will incidents of gangrape continue under your rule and in the BJP-ruled states. When will you apprehend the culprits and give them exemplary punishment?" he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Trending

Kasganj ClashesKasganj violenceCongress on Kasganj violence

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................