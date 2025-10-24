Communal Clash Erupts In UP's Kasganj After Dispute Over Car Parking

A minor argument over car parking turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Thursday evening, triggering a clash between two communities that led to firing and stone throwing in the Soron town. The communal clash left at least one injured and led to prompt police deployment in the area. The police have arrested three people in connection with the clash and recovered some weapons.

The confrontation began with a person objecting to a car being parked on the roadside. Claiming that the car blocked his way, he asked the car's owner, Riyaz Ahmed, to move it. The argument quickly escalated, and in a fit of anger, he allegedly kicked the vehicle. Within moments, members from both sides gathered, and the situation turned volatile.

Sources said that some people later approached the local police station and lodged a complaint. While returning, they were allegedly confronted again by some men from the other side. This reignited the confrontation, leading to stone throwing and gunfire that caused panic among the locals.

Police responded immediately after receiving distress calls and deployed additional police forces across sensitive areas to prevent any further flare-up.

Riyaz Ahmed, who was injured in the clash, was taken to a local hospital and later referred to Aligarh Medical College for further treatment.

Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar, who visited the area to assess the situation, said police presence has been intensified, though the situation remains under control. "We conducted late-night raids at multiple locations, arrested three suspects, and recovered some weapons," he added.