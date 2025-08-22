UP Teacher Thrashed, Head Smashed With Bricks Over Parking Dispute

A 48-year-old school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was allegedly beaten to death by three persons following a dispute over a parking spot, police said on Friday.

The victim, Praveen Jha, and the accused, Adarsh Singh, were engaged in a heated exchange over parking on Thursday night.

As the argument escalated, Adarsh, along with his two aides, attacked Jha with bricks and a rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saravanan T said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Jha was a teacher at a prominent private school in Varanasi.

A case was registered based on the family's complaint, and the three accused were arrested.

According to sources, one of the accused is the son of the dean of Patna University.