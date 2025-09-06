UP Judge, Restaurateur File Cross Complaints After Parking Dispute In Goa

A judge from Uttar Pradesh and her husband as well as the owner of a restaurant filed cross complaints following a dispute over parking in Anjuna in Goa, a police official said on Saturday.

The two FIRs were filed late Friday night, he added.

"Deepanshi Chaudhary, a civil judge in Uttar Pradesh,, in her complaint, said she and her husband were abused, pushed and threatened by staff of a restaurant on Anjuna beach amid an altercation over parking. She has said the staff tried to outrage her modesty before throwing the couple out of the premises," the official informed.

"The restaurant staff were booked under sections 74 (outraging modesty), 115 (2) (hurt), 352 (breach of public peace), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Restaurant owner Samarth Singhal later filed a case against Chaudhary and her husband Nitin Lal for allegedly abusing his employees," the official added.

Lal and Chaudhary were booked under BNS sections 352 (breach of public peace) and 126 (2) (wrongful restrain), he said.

