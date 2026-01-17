Advertisement
Russian Man Kills Two Women Friends By Slitting Their Throats In Goa

Leonov allegedly killed both his friends by slitting their throats. Leonov was arrested by police and further probe into the murders is underway.

Panaji:

Russian national Aleksei Leonov was arrested for allegedly killing compatriots Elena Vaneeva and Elena Kasthanova in north Goa on January 14 and January 15 in Arambol and Morjim villages, a police official said on Friday.

He killed his friend Elena Vaneeva (37) on her room at Morjim on January 14 by slitting her neck with a knife, the Mandrem police station official said.

As per the complaint by Vaneeva's landlady, the incident happened after 11 pm, he added.

The accused later went to to Arambol village, situated eight kilometres away, on January 15 evening to meet his friend Elena Kasthanova (37).

He tied her with rope-like material and later slit her throat, a Morjim police station official said.

Both bodies were recovered on Friday, as per police.

Leonov was arrested by Mandrem police and further probe into the double murders is underway. 

