Congress Leader's Son Charged For Sending Offensive Emails To Woman

Congress leader Margaret Alva's son Nikhil Alva has been charged for allegedly sending vulgar emails to a woman who lives in the neighbourhood.

The Gurgaon police lodged an FIR against Nikhil Alva on December 4 for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman, an official said Wednesday.

But Nikhil Alva, who is an aide to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has claimed that his dispute with the woman goes back several years, and is over illegal construction in the housing society where they both stay.

The woman has alleged that Nikhil Alva has been sending her emails with sexual overtones using "grossly offensive language" for about three years.

He sent the messages on social media groups meant for local residents to discuss issues relating to their locality, she has alleged.

The woman alleged that he also threatened to defame her by publishing the emails in a book. She handed over some screenshots of the emails to the police.

Nikhil Alva has dismissed the allegations on Twitter and in written submissions to the police, calling them "false and politically motivated."

Today, a false & politically motivated police complaint has been filed against me in Gurugram that has no basis whatsoever. The genesis of this action is a complaint I had filed against financial irregularities in a RWA. The copy of my complaint and my response is enclosed. pic.twitter.com/lq38MBK97E - Nikhil Alva (@njalva) December 17, 2018

He said the woman filed a counter complaint on November 30, when he complained against her to the housing society.

He said his complaint was about illegal modifications to the woman's apartment, including blocking a fire escape.

He said the woman had also made derogatory comments against his mother.

A Gurgaon Police spokesperson said they are verifying the exchange of emails and investigating the case from all possible angles.