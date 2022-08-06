Jagdeep Dhankhar Is New Vice President, Defeats Margaret Alva: 10 Points

The BJP-led NDA candidate won the election comfortably with 528 votes against Ms Alva's 182, the voting for which took place earlier today.

The returning officer of the vice presidential election said of the total 780 electors, 725 cast their ballots but 15 votes were found to be invalid. The turnout was 92.94 per cent, he said, adding that a candidate needed 356 votes to get elected.

Of all the valid votes, Mr Dhankhar secured 74.36 per cent. He has the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997.

Margaret Alva has congratulated Mr Dhankhar on the win. She also thanked leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for her in this election. "This election is over. The battle for protecting our Constitution, strengthening our democracy & restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP chief JP Nadda, went to congratulate Mr Dhankhar on on his election as the Vice President.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat, was born in 1951 into a farmer's family in Kithana, a small village in Rajasthan.

Mr Dhankhar had the support of several other non-NDA parties - Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal, Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Akali Dal and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party and the nine MPs of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction supported Ms Alva.

In the last election, Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi received 32 per cent of votes.