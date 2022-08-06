5 Key Points About Jagdeep Dhankhar, India's New Vice President

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat, was born in 1951 into a farmer's family in Kithana, a small village in Rajasthan.

Mr Dhankar started as a lawyer and has practised in the Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court. He was designated a senior advocate in 1990, a year after he entered active politics.

He was closely associated with former deputy prime minister of India Chaudhary Devi Lal and followed his mentor when the latter walked out of the VP Singh government and became a union minister in 1990 in the minority government led by Chandra Shekhar.

He joined the Congress when PV Narasimha Rao became the prime minister. But with the rise of Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, he changed ships to the BJP. Mr Dhankar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019.