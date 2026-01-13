Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Says "Vacating" Rajya Sabha Seat

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday announced that he will not seek a third term in the Rajya Sabha. His current six-year tenure is set to expire on April 9, 2026.

Singh's decision comes after a request from Madhya Pradesh Congress SC Department President Pradeep Ahirwar, who urged him to make way for an SC community representative.

Ahirwar, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to Singh requesting that a representative from the Scheduled Caste community be sent to the Rajya Sabha this time.

When asked about Ahirwar's letter, Digvijaya Singh told reporters, "It is not in my hands, but I would only like to say that I am vacating my seat (Rajya Sabha)."

In his letter, Ahirwar emphasised that this would boost Dalit self-respect and political participation, aligning with social balance and constitutional values.

"Placing before you the sentiments and expectations of nearly 17 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's Scheduled Caste population, I urge you to ensure representation from the Scheduled Caste community in the Rajya Sabha this time. This will not only be in line with social balance and constitutional values but also will strengthen the self-respect and political participation of the Dalit community," Ahirwar stated in his letter.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP since 2014, has lost two Lok Sabha elections (2019, 2024) and previously served as Madhya Pradesh's CM (1993-2003).

Previously, Digvijaya Singh also served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for two consecutive terms from 1993 to 1998 and from 1998 to 2003. After the Congress party lost power in 2003 in the state, Singh announced not to contest elections for the next 10 years. Thereafter, he returned to active politics in 2013 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)