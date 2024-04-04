Congress Has '5 Centres Of Power', Sacked Leader Sanjay Nirupam Alleges

Sanjay Nirupam has been expelled from the Congress party.

A day after being expelled by the party, former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who claimed that he had already tendered his resignation letter to the party president, hit out at his former party, saying that it has five centres of power.

"Congress party is a completely scattered party. The leaders of the party have earlier said that its ideology is directionless but now they are scattered in terms of their organisation," Mr Nirupam said.

Explaining the organisational structure of the Congress, Mr Nirupam said, "Earlier there was one centre of power within the Congress and there was a coterie and all the other leaders used to fight against them. Currently, you will be surprised to know that the Congress party has five power centres."

Revealing each of the centres of power, Mr Nirupam said that all five have their own different caucus and lobby which fights among each other.

"The five different power centres have their individual caucus, their lobbies which clash with one another. In the middle of this, lakhs of workers like me find themselves stuck. In these five centres, first is Sonia Gandhi, second is Rahul Gandhi, third is his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, fourth is president Mallikarjun Kharge. The people around him are those who have no political ideology and have suddenly become the high command by tying up with Kharge. The last power centre is Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal."

"Those who were meritorious are in a poor state and is deteriorating. I was observing this for a couple of years but then I lost my patience," he added.

The former Rajya Sabha MP also took a dig at his former party saying that they have ultimately wasted an A-4 size paper.

"At around 10:40 pm yesterday I had sent my resignation letter to Mallikarjun Kharge. I think right after that they got provoked by my expression in the resignation letter. They might have thought that it would be too much if they do not react and then they made such a decision (to expel him from the party). Hence, they (Congress) have finally wasted an A-4 size paper," Mr Nirupam said speaking at a press conference on Thursday.

Explaining what led to him tendering his resignation, the former Congress leader said, "When I got to know that they are in the mood to take action I asked them not to waste their stationery and I will make an announcement today."

The senior leader was expelled from the Congress for "indiscipline" and "anti-party statements," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement on Wednesday night.

"Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Hon'ble Congress President has approved the expulsion of Shri Sanjay Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect," Mr Venugopal said.

Mr Nirupam was removed from the list of star campaigners for the Congress party in Lok Sabha general elections 2024 earlier in the day.

The action was taken for his recent remarks against INDIA block partner, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) amid seat sharing talks for the Lok Sabha election.

Shiv Sena (UBT) declared its candidate Amol Kirtikar will contest from Mumbai North West, a seat that Sanjay Nirupam was keen to contest from.



