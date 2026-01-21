Team Shinde Alleges "International Conspiracy" In Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Sanjay Nirupam, a senior leader of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has called for a high-level investigation into an alleged "international conspiracy" following the Maharashtra municipal corporation poll results.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Nirupam alleged that a massive consolidation of Muslim voters, which he termed as the creation of "Muslim Islands", was a strategic move to undermine the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

"Green" Battle For Mumbra

Nirupam's address focused on Mumbra, where Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM secured six seats.

Nirupam claimed that calls to "paint Mumbra green" were being made openly, posing a direct challenge to the state's security. "MIM is a party of rioters. In Mumbra, they are dreaming of a 'green' enclave," Nirupam remarked sharply. "These are small-time players. I warn them: do not issue such challenges, or you will find it impossible to even contest the next election."

The response from the AIMIM camp was swift and unapologetic. Sahar Yunus Shaikh, a newly elected AIMIM corporator, dismissed the communal colouring of her party's victory.

"Our party's colour is green, so naturally, we speak of painting Mumbra green with our work and our presence," Shaikh retorted. "If my party's colour were saffron, I would have said we will paint Mumbra saffron. This isn't about religion; it's about our identity as a political organisation."

Allegations Of "Voter Profiling", Conspiracies

Nirupam did not stop at Mumbra. He alleged that in 17 specific seats in Mumbai, the Mahayuti candidates were defeated solely due to "unanimous" voting by Muslim pockets. He targeted the victories of AIMIM in Nagpur and a newly formed "Islam Party" in Malegaon, claiming the winners included individuals with criminal backgrounds related to past riots and blasts.

"We need to check the backgrounds of those who won and, more importantly, those who voted for them in those pockets," Nirupam demanded. "Is there an international conspiracy behind this sudden shift? The Mumbai and Maharashtra Police must conduct special profiling of these 'Muslim Islands' to ensure the state's safety."

The Thackeray "Bihar" Connection

In a final, stinging critique of the Thackeray brothers for their "Marathi Card" and opposition to the proposed Bihar Bhavan in Navi Mumbai, Nirupam took a leaf out of history.

"Prabodhankar Thackeray wrote that the family originally came from Magadh (Bihar). The Thackerays are attacking their own roots," Nirupam said, defending the Rs 325 crore project.

He asserted that while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray focus on dividing society by language and province, the Mahayuti remains focused on humanity and the city's development.

With the mayoral lottery scheduled for tomorrow, Nirupam's comments have set a tense stage for the formation of the new civic body, shifting the focus from local governance to a heated debate on communal and regional identity.