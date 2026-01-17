Women Votes To Local Issues, How AIMIM Emerged Big In Maharashtra Civic Polls

The Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), contesting on its kite symbol, delivered its best-ever performance in the 2026 Maharashtra civic body elections.

Following its recent poll victory in the Bihar assembly elections, the party has firmly announced its arrival as a serious force in the urban politics of Maharashtra.

Led by party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, the party has won 125 seats across key municipal corporations in the state, which not only sharply expanded its footprint but also altered the state's traditional political equations.

Past Performances Of AIMIM

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM didn't make a significant breakthrough and even lost its lone MP seat after Syed Imtiaz Jaleel lost his seat from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Later that year, in the Maharashtra assembly election, AIMIM's performance was limited. Of the 16 seats it contested, the party won just one seat - Malegaon Central, where its candidate, Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique, won with only 162 votes.

Blow To The Samajwadi Party, NCP And Congress

The recent municipal and local body results point to a clear shift in minority voting patterns, traditionally dominated by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and NCP.

In several minority-dominated wards, AIMIM snatched these parties' supporters, particularly in Aurangabad and Malegaon, showing a consolidation of Muslim votes behind the kite symbol.

Owaisi Brothers' Campaign Effect

The gains follow an intense campaign led by Asaduddin Owaisi, with his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi mobilising cadres on the ground. Between January 3 and January 13, both brothers addressed dozens of rallies and public meetings across Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nanded, Nagpur and Mumbai, focusing on civic neglect, representation and urban governance. To reach as many places as possible and hold as many rallies as possible, Asaduddin Owaisi also used helicopters to travel from one place to another.

Key Campaign Messages

Be Local: In his speeches, Asaduddin Owaisi repeatedly highlighted local problems, including neglected infrastructure, water, sanitation and other civic service deficits, and assured voters that AIMIM would raise these concerns persistently in municipal bodies. His door-to-door outreach, ''Paidal Daura'', and smaller community rallies helped voters relate these promises directly to their neighbourhood needs.

Move On From The Past: Owaisi reminded his party leaders and workers of losses in previous elections and motivated them to push harder this time.

Women Voters: Owaisi continually highlighted women's role and support in his speeches. He used religious quotes to highlight the power of women in Islam, and the AIMIM chief also shared examples of how women voters made the party win in Bihar.

Unifying Disgruntled Leaders: Asaduddin Owaisi himself took up the issue and stressed that reconciling differences within the party and bringing back leaders who had drifted away helped convert internal dissent into electoral strength.

Sharp Attack On Abu Azmai And Imran Masood: In parts of his campaigning, especially in Parbhani, Owaisi criticised mainstream rivals like Congress and Shiv Sena-aligned factions, Samajwadi Party and its leader Azu Azamai, for empty promises and failures to raise minority issues, and urged voters to demand accountability.

Akbaruddin Owaisi - The Firebrand

The party extensively used Akbaruddin Owaisi in Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, making pointed remarks about local political leadership, arguing that those responsible for issues like renaming Aurangabad should not hold civic power, directly appealing to sentiments.

Junior Owaisi used his long-noted style of fiery rhetoric - previously exemplified in speeches referencing "15 minutes" - adding to his public persona and likely influencing his campaign tone, reinforcing his combative posture towards opponents.

The Owaisi brothers' campaign strategy helped AIMIM win significant seats across urban Maharashtra.

Political observers say AIMIM's performance underscores its transition from a fringe player to an emerging urban political force in Maharashtra, and by denting Congress and NCP strongholds and securing a presence across major cities, Asaduddin Owaisi has reshaped the state's political landscape, which could have wider implications for future Assembly and Lok Sabha contests.