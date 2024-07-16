Congress' Digvijaya Singh Files Petition Alleging Irregularities In Lok Sabha Polls

He had sought support from the people saying that it was the last election he was contesting.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court alleging irregularities in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajgarh, where he lost to BJP's Rodmal Nagar by a margin of 1,46,089 votes.

Digvijaya Singh's office told IANS that in his petition, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has highlighted the sequences of how the irregularities occurred, alleging that election norms were not followed in the constituency.

During campaigning, Mr Singh had sought support from the people saying that it was the last election he was contesting.

Mr Singh had earlier accused the returning officer of not complying with the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Congress was expecting to win at least three to five Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Rajgarh and Chhindwara, which used to be the bastion of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. However, the grand old party drew a blank as the BJP swept all the 29 seats in the state.

