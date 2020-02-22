Congress Always 'Glorifies Terrorists', Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says the Congress always insults patriots. (File)

After Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday dared PM Modi to share the details of the 2016 surgical strike, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Congress always "glorifies terrorists and insults patriots".

"Congress always glorifies terrorists and insults patriots. But if such statement comes from a Chief Minister, it's an insult to the army, patriots and country," said Mr Chouhan.

Mr Nath had said the Prime Minister won't talk of Indira Gandhi government's 1971 triumph over Pakistan in which 90,000 enemy soldiers had to surrender.

"Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike kari. Kaun si surgical strike kari? Desh ko kuch to bataiye surgical strike ki," (He won't talk about that, and says that he has done surgical strike. What surgical strike? Give us the details)," the Chief Minister had said.

In response to the Uri terror attack in which 19 soldiers were killed in 2016, the Indian Army strike team crossed over to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed terror camps. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had asked the centre to furnish evidence in connection with the strike.