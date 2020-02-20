'What Surgical Strike? Give Details': Kamal Nath Attacks PM Modi

Did you hear Prime Minister Modi talking about farmers, Kamal Nath said (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of issues including unemployment and farm distress. Addressing an event in the state, he claimed PM Modi has been silent over several issues for months. He also dared him to share the details of the 2016 surgical strike.

"I want to ask you, have you heard Modi ji talking about the youth in the last six-eight months? Did you hear (Prime Minister Modi) talking about farmers?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress leader further said PM Modi had claimed (before 2014 national election) that once he becomes the Prime Minister, two crore jobs will be created every year.

"Modi ji 2 crore to chhodiye, 2 lakh ka naam bata dijiye (Forget two crore, tell us names of 2 lakh people whom you gave jobs)," he said.

He said the Prime Minister won't talk of Indira Gandhi government's 1971 triumph over Pakistan in which 90,000 enemy soldiers had to surrender.

"Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike kari. Kaun si surgical strike kari? Desh ko kuch to bataiye surgical strike ki," (He won't talk about that, and says that he has done surgical strike. What surgical strike? Give us the details)," the Chief Minister said.

In response to the Uri terror attack in which 19 soldiers were killed in 2016, the Indian Army strike team crossed over to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed terror camps. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had asked the centre to furnish evidence in connection with the strike.

The surgical strike had become one of the biggest talking point for the BJP before the national election last year. The Prime Minister had said at a rally that for him every drop of a soldier's blood is "Holy" and the fire which was burning in every jawans' heart, was burning in his heart too.

"Terrorists attacked Mumbai, what happened after it? In our government, Uri happened, what happened after it? This is the change. The fire that was in the hearts of our jawans, it was in the heart of the PM too, Surgical Strike was the result," he had said.

With inputs from ANI