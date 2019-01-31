'Congress Slept Through 26/11, We Conducted Surgical Strike After Uri': PM Modi

PM Modi said that under the previous government's tenure the terrorists' attacks were rampant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that while the Congress government remained in deep slumber even after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack that shocked the entire nation, his government swung into action conducting a surgical strike following the Uri attack.

The Prime Minister said that for him every drop of a soldier's blood is "Holy" and the fire which was burning in every jawans' heart, was burning in his heart too.

"Terrorists attacked Mumbai, what happened after it? In our government, Uri happened, what happened after it? This is the change. The fire that was in the hearts of our jawans, it was in the heart of the PM too, Surgical Strike was the result," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing India Youth Conclave programme.

"The previous government slept through 26/11, but Uri did not let us sleep. Drop of every jawan's blood is holy for us," he added.

He said that under the previous government's tenure the terrorists' attacks were rampant across the nation, but after BJP came to power, terrorists have been limited to Kashmir only.

"There was a time when terrorists' attacks were rampant across the nation. It has been four-and-half years, the terrorists are now stuck in Kashmir. This is the change that we have brought. If there is will there is a way," he said.