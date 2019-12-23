'Confident Of Winning 50': BJP's Jharkhand In-Charge As Party Trails

BJP's in-charge in Jharkhand Ramvichar Netam said confident party will win at least 50 seats

The BJP's in-charge in Jharkhand Ramvichar Netam today said he is confident of the party winning 50 seats in the 81-member assembly. As all the trends are in, however, the BJP is trailing behind the JMM-Congress alliance, which has crossed the halfway mark of 41. The ruling BJP is still the single-largest party.

"The early trends may not be in our favour. But gradually you will see that the BJP will take over in all the constituencies where we have expected victory. I have been saying from starting that the BJP will form the government with people's mandate and we will win at least 50 seats," Mr Netam told news agency ANI.

"No one can stop BJP from forming the government in the state," he said, even though the leads are suggesting otherwise.

The comment is seen as a hint of the further game plan of the BJP, which lost ally AJSU (All Jharkhand Students' Union) ahead of the election as party chief Sudesh Mahato decided to go it alone. The AJSU is contesting 52 seats.

"I have stayed in Jharkhand for over a month. I went to each and every state. On the basis of our micro-management, I am 100 per cent sure that people's mandate will be in BJP's favour," the BJP leader said.

The counting of votes for 81 assembly seats is going in and the results are expected to be announced later in the day.

The supporters of the opposition alliance in the state seem to be encouraged by exits polls that have predicted an advantage to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance.

The JMM contested 43 seats, the Congress 31 and Lalu Yadav's RJD, which has a relatively smaller presence in the state, contested in seven seats. The state voted in five phases.