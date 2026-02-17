30 Officials Guard One Student For Jharkhand's Class 10 Music Exam, Here's Why

Class 10 Exams 2026: The Class 10 (Matric) examinations in Jharkhand concluded today with the regional language papers. Although over seven lakh students appeared for the exams over a span of 20 days, one examination centre witnessed the presence of only a single student. Despite this, 18 surveillance teams, 12 police personnel, CCTV cameras, and a magistrate were deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Shankar Kumar Singh appeared for his "Music" examination at the Upgraded Middle School in Garhwa district, Jharkhand, where he sat alone as the sole candidate. The centre has the capacity to accommodate 406 students.

The extensive administrative presence for just one candidate quickly became a talking point in the region. However, officials stated that the arrangements were part of broader measures to ensure free and fair examinations across the district.

The centre can accommodate 406 candidates and has maintained an impressive attendance record, with only one student absent on a single day during the entire examination period.

This centre primarily caters to girl students from Harhe, Patsar, and Murli villages in Ramkanda block, Rodo village in Bhandaria block, as well as students from the Scheduled Caste Residential School and Kasturba School at the Ramkanda block headquarters.

Centre Superintendent Harsh Jyoti Shukla said that all necessary facilities, including drinking water and sanitation, were provided. The entire examination process was conducted under CCTV surveillance to ensure transparency and discipline.

The practical and viva examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from February 24 to March 7, 2026.