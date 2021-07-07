Complete List Of New Ministers Who Will Take Oath Today

Cabinet Expansion Ministers List: The leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet is set to get a facelift on Wednesday amid efforts to reinvigorate the administration that has been heavily criticised for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, soaring prices of essentials among a range of issues. The names in the cabinet reshuffle include several new entrants as well as existing ministers who will be reassigned.

Here is the list of ministers who will take oath on Wednesday for their new departments:

1. Narayan Rane

2. Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Pashupati Paras

8. Kiren Rijiju

9. Raj Kumar Singh

10.Hardeep Singh Puri

11.Mansukh Mandaviya

12.Bhupender Yadav

13.Parshottam Rupala

14.G. Kishan Reddy

15.Anurag Singh Thakur

16.Pankaj Choudhary

17. Anupriya Singh Patel

18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

20.Shobha Karandlaje

21.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

23. Meenakshi Lekhi

24. Annapurna Devi

25.A. Narayanaswamy

26.Kaushal Kishore

27.Ajay Bhatt

28.B. L. Verma

29.Ajay Kumar

30.Chauhan Devusinh

31.Bhagwanth Khuba

32.Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33.Pratima Bhoumik

34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar

35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

38.Bishweswar Tudu

39.Shantanu Thakur

40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41.John Barla

42.Dr. L. Murugan

43.Nisith Pramanik