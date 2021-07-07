Complete List Of New Ministers Who Will Take Oath Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet is set to get a facelift on Wednesday amid efforts to reinvigorate the administration that has been heavily criticised for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, soaring prices of essentials among a range of issues. The names in the cabinet reshuffle include several new entrants as well as existing ministers who will be reassigned.
Here is the list of ministers who will take oath on Wednesday for their new departments:
1. Narayan Rane
2. Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Pashupati Paras
8. Kiren Rijiju
9. Raj Kumar Singh
10.Hardeep Singh Puri
11.Mansukh Mandaviya
12.Bhupender Yadav
13.Parshottam Rupala
14.G. Kishan Reddy
15.Anurag Singh Thakur
16.Pankaj Choudhary
17. Anupriya Singh Patel
18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20.Shobha Karandlaje
21.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
23. Meenakshi Lekhi
24. Annapurna Devi
25.A. Narayanaswamy
26.Kaushal Kishore
27.Ajay Bhatt
28.B. L. Verma
29.Ajay Kumar
30.Chauhan Devusinh
31.Bhagwanth Khuba
32.Kapil Moreshwar Patil
33.Pratima Bhoumik
34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar
35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
38.Bishweswar Tudu
39.Shantanu Thakur
40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
41.John Barla
42.Dr. L. Murugan
43.Nisith Pramanik