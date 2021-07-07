PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Union Cabinet Reshuffle At 6 PM Today, To Be 'Youngest-Ever'

PM Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021: Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, currently has 53 ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle, the first in his second term, will be announced today at 6 pm. According to top government sources, the new cabinet will be the youngest ever in India's history.

The average age will be the lowest ever after the revamp, there will be more women ministers and special representation will be given to those who have administrative experience, sources said.

"Overall two dozen OBCs (Other Backward Class) will be represented. The plan is to involve the smaller communities," they said.

BJP leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

Ahead of the expansion, PM Modi's government on Tuesday created a new 'Ministry of Cooperation', looking to provide more heft to the cooperative movement in the country.

The creation of the new ministry indicates the Centre's commitment to community-based developmental partnership, according to release from the Cabinet Secretariat.

PM Modi is making changes to his cabinet for the first time since he started his second term in 2019.

The expansion is likely to factor in polls in five states next year and the 2024 national election.

Jul 07, 2021 07:10 (IST) Union Cabinet Expansion 2021: Assam Ex-Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal May Join Central Cabinet

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today reached Delhi after "receiving a call" to be present in the national capital for his likely induction in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet which may happen on tomorrow, according to BJP insiders. BJP Parliamentarian from Inner Manipur, Dr RK Ranjan Singh, too, has been summoned, the party's sources in the state said.

Mr Sonowal arrived in New Delhi by Tuesday afternoon amid speculation that he may get a plum ministry. Party insiders indicate that his induction was a "done deal".

Jul 07, 2021 07:02 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: New "Ministry Of Cooperation" Created A Day Before PM's Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government today created a new 'Ministry of Cooperation', looking to provide more heft to the cooperative movement in the country. The move came a day before the Union cabinet was scheduled for a reshuffle, with some new faces expected to join the Centre in key positions.

The creation of the new ministry indicates the Centre's commitment to community-based developmental partnership, according to release from the Cabinet Secretariat. "Sahkar se samriddhi" (Prosperity from cooperation) is the vision of the Ministry of Cooperation, it said, calling the move "historic".