List of Cabinet Ministers: Who Got What

Thirty-six new ministers joined the government in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reboot today. Fifteen of the 44 ministers who took oath today will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan shows.
After the oath-taking ceremony, the government announced the portfolios of the ministers in the revamped cabinet.
Here's a list of who got what:
- Mansukh Mandaviya: Health Ministry
- Smriti Irani: Women And Child Welfare Ministry
- Amit Shah: Ministry of Co-Operation
- Piyush Goyal: Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Textile and Ministry of Consumer Welfare
- Anurag Thakur: Information and Broadcasting and Sports Ministry
- Jyotiraditya Scindia: Civil Aviation
- Ashwini Vaishnaw: Railways, Information Technology and Communication