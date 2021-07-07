List of Cabinet Ministers: Who Got What

The revamped cabinet under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second tenure.

Thirty-six new ministers joined the government in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reboot today. Fifteen of the 44 ministers who took oath today will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan shows.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the government announced the portfolios of the ministers in the revamped cabinet.

Here's a list of who got what: