PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE Updates: Major Changes In PM Modi's Cabinet, Top Ministers Sacked

PM Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021: Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, currently has 53 ministers.

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar quit as Union Ministers today, in big upsets ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Forty three new ministers will take oath today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet is set to get a facelift amid efforts to reinvigorate the administration that has been heavily criticised for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, soaring prices of essentials among a range of issues.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are among 12 ministers who resigned today, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar were the first to quit the Union Cabinet today.

Mr Pokhriyal and Mr Gangwar have reportedly given health reasons in their resignation letters. Babul Supriyo, in a Facebook post, said that he has also quit as Union Minister of State for Environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle, the first in his second term, will be announced today at 6 pm. According to top government sources, the new cabinet will be the youngest ever in India's history.

The average age will be the lowest ever after the revamp, there will be more women ministers and special representation will be given to those who have administrative experience, sources said.

Ahead of the expansion, PM Modi's government on Tuesday created a new 'Ministry of Cooperation', looking to provide more heft to the cooperative movement in the country.

The Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, currently has 53 ministers. This means 28 ministers can be added.

PM Modi is making changes to his cabinet for the first time since he started his second term in 2019.

Jul 07, 2021 20:15 (IST) Two-Time MP From Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Kishore Sworn In As Union Minister

Having spent over three decades in public life, Kaushal Kishore today was sworn in as a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government.



A two-time MP, 61-year-old Kaushal Kishore represents the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Kishore, who belongs to the Schedule Castes (Pasi) community, is the national president of the Parakh Mahasangh and is the state chief of the BJP's SC wing.

Jul 07, 2021 20:07 (IST) PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle Live: Bengal BJP's Organisation Man Gets Berth In Union Cabinet

A seasoned war horse of the BJP in West Bengal, Subhas Sarkar - an MP from Bankura, has been the party's organisation man in the state for long, reported news agency PTI. Today, he found a berth in the Union Cabinet.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bankura constituency in 2019, after he defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight and state Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee.



Mr Sarkar, who was the vice-president of Bengal's BJP unit from 2013, was a contender for the post of the party chief in Bengal in 2015, but was made the general secretary instead.

Jul 07, 2021 20:04 (IST) PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: First-Time BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra Makes It To Union Council Of Ministers

Sworn in as a Union minister today evening, 60-year-old Ajay Kumar Mishra is a first-time BJP MP, representing the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI. He was elected as an MLA in 2012 from the Nighasan Assembly seat.

Mr Mishra started his political career as the BJP's district general secretary and rose gradually to become a Member of Parliament.

Right from his youth, he was associated with educating the children from the weaker sections of the society and helping them get medical facilities and employment.

Jul 07, 2021 20:02 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Jai Ram Thakur Congratulates Union Cabinet Minister Anurag Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Anurag Singh Thakur for his elevation as Union cabinet minister, an official spokesperson said today, reported news agency PTI.

Jai Ram Thakur expressed hope that the tenure of Anurag Singh Thakur as Union cabinet minister will be full of achievements and accomplishments.

Jul 07, 2021 19:59 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Newly Inducted Ministers Asked To Remain In Delhi Till August 15, Say Sources

The newly inducted ministers have been directed to remain in Delhi till August 15 and have been asked to do all ministerial work from the Parliament when the monsoon session is underway, sources told NDTV. The ministers have also been asked to schedule meetings with other members of the Parliament, they added.



The ministers have been directed to remain present at the time of their roster duty in the Parliament, the sources further said.

Jul 07, 2021 19:45 (IST) Cabinate Expansion 2021: 15 Ministers Inducted Into Union Cabinate

Jul 07, 2021 19:43 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: 28 Ministers Inducted As Ministers Of State



Jul 07, 2021 19:41 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: BS Yediyurappa Congratulates New Council Of Ministers



Congratulations and best wishes to @rajeev_mp, @ShobhaBJP, @ANarayana_swamy and @bhagwantkhuba on being inducted into the Union Council of Ministers from Karnataka.



Jul 07, 2021 19:33 (IST) Economy In Shambles, Require Nirmala Sitharaman's Resignation: Congress On Major Reboot



Jul 07, 2021 19:32 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Celebrations Outside Anurag Thakur's Residence



Jul 07, 2021 19:29 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle May Be Good For BJP, But ...: Kamal Haasan On PM's Major Reboot

"Unable to feel happy that Tamil Nadu has got a Union Minister. The country has suffered a setback in all fields. Cabinet reshuffle should have been done to recover from this fall.



But this is being done having in mind the leaders, those who came from other parties, upcoming state elections. May be beneficial for the BJP. What's for the country?" Kamal Haasan said.





Jul 07, 2021 19:25 (IST)

Jul 07, 2021 19:24 (IST)

Jul 07, 2021 19:23 (IST)

#CabinetExpansion2021 | Bhagwanth Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil and Pratima Bhoumik take oath as ministers



Jul 07, 2021 19:21 (IST)

Jul 07, 2021 19:15 (IST) Cabinet Reboot 2021: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb Congratulates Pratima Bhowmik



A moment of immense pride for #Tripura that @PratimaBhoumik ji, a foremost representative of #NariShakti of the state, has joined PM Shri @narendramodi led Union Council of Ministers.



Jul 07, 2021 19:12 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Conrad Sagma "Elated With Induction" Of Kiren Rijiju, Sarbanand Sonowal Into Cabinet

Jul 07, 2021 19:06 (IST) Cabinet Overhaul 2021: Ravi Shankar Prasad Changes His Twitter Bio

Ravi Shankar Prasad changes his Twitter bio to Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha, Bihar. BJP worker after resigning ahead of the big cabinet reshuffle.



Jul 07, 2021 19:01 (IST)

Jul 07, 2021 19:00 (IST)

#CabinetReshuffle | Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane is now a part of the Modi Cabinet.



Jul 07, 2021 18:59 (IST)

Jul 07, 2021 18:47 (IST)

Jul 07, 2021 18:44 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Sobha Karandlaje Sworn In

Sobha Karandlaje, a close aide of BS Yediyurappa, sworn in as a minister



Jul 07, 2021 18:41 (IST)

Jul 07, 2021 18:39 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel Sworn In

Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel takes oath as a minister



Jul 07, 2021 18:38 (IST) When Full Cupboard In Bad Shape: Derek O'Brien's Tweet Amid Major Cabinet Overhaul



#FAILED



Covid19 prep. Vaccination. Pandemic management. Economy. Job creation. Farmer welfare. National Education Policy. Parliament. Destroying institutions and federalism. Women empowerment.



When the full CUPBOARD is in bad shape, what do U do ?

Jul 07, 2021 18:33 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: Anurag Thakur Sworn In



Anurag Thakur sworn in as a cabinet minister

Jul 07, 2021 18:30 (IST) Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle Live: G Kishan Reddy Elevated, Takes Oath



G Kishan Reddy taks oath as Cabinet Minister

Jul 07, 2021 18:29 (IST)

Supporters of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrate his inclusion in the new Union Cabinet, outside the BJP office in Bhopal.



Jul 07, 2021 18:26 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Oath

Mansukh Mandaviya takes oath as a Cabinet Minister



Jul 07, 2021 18:23 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: Hardeep Singh Puri Takes Oath As Cabinet Minister



Hardeep Singh Puri takes oath as a Cabinet Minister

Jul 07, 2021 18:22 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Kiren Rijiju Takes Oath As Cabinet Minister

Kiren Rijiju elevated to a Cabinet Minister takes oath



Jul 07, 2021 18:19 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Pema Khandu Congratulates Sarbananda Sonowal



Congratulations to Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji on being sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister.



My best wishes on your new role. You are an inspiration to all of us.



Jul 07, 2021 18:17 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: JDU President Ramchandra Prasad Singh Takes Oath

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, a close aide of Nitish Kumar and President of the JD(U), sworn in as minister. He is the only minister to be inducted into the Cabinet from the Janata Dal United.



Jul 07, 2021 18:13 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Oath



Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in March, 2020 leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, takes oath as PM Modi's Cabinet Minister.

Jul 07, 2021 18:08 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: Sarbananda Sonowal Takes Oath





Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal takes oath as minister

Jul 07, 2021 18:06 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: Swearing-In Begins

Narayan Rane takes oath as a minister



Jul 07, 2021 18:01 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: Visuals From Inside Rashpati Bhavan



Jul 07, 2021 17:59 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle Update: Nearly 20% Ministers Sacked In Massive Overhaul

PM Modi has sacked around 20% of ministers from his Council of Ministers - roughly one out of every five ministers has been shuffled out. It includes seven Cabinet-rank ministers.

Jul 07, 2021 17:43 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: Big Exits Ahead Of Reshuffle



Jul 07, 2021 17:40 (IST) Union Cabinet Expansion 2021: P Chidambaram Tweets About Education Minister's Resignation



If the Union Education Minister and his MoS are asked to resign, what does it say about the New Education Policy that was unveiled with great fanfare?



Jul 07, 2021 17:32 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar Resign Ahead Of Big Overhaul

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar quit as Union Ministers today, in big upsets ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle.



Ravi Shankar Prasad was Minister for Law and Electronics and IT and had lately been locked in a bitter feud with social media companies, mainly Twitter, over new IT rules.



Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar's resignation is also a big surprise because he was the government's spokesperson.



Jul 07, 2021 17:26 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: President Accepts Resignations Of 11 Council Of Ministers

The President of India, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of the following members of the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect:







1. Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda



2. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad



3. Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot



4. Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'



5. Dr. Harsh Vardhan



6. Shri Prakash Javadekar



7. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar



8. Shri Babul Supriyo



9. Shri Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao



10. Shri Rattan Lal Kataria



11. Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi



Jul 07, 2021 17:21 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle: In PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet Revamp Today, These Ministers Could Be Promoted

Jul 07, 2021 17:08 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet grows in strength from 54 ministers, including PM Modi, to 78 ministers.



Jul 07, 2021 16:49 (IST)

There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go right the credit will go to the PM, if things go wrong the Minister will be the fall guy.



Jul 07, 2021 16:36 (IST)

Jul 07, 2021 16:30 (IST) "Asked To Resign... Sad For Myself," Posts Babul Supriyo, Then Clarifies

BJP MP Babul Supriyo today announced he has resigned as junior minister in the Environment Ministry. In a post on Facebook, the former Minister of State said he is "extremely happy" that he left the stint "without a spot of corruption on me". Mr Supriyo congratulated some leaders from Bengal who are going to be part of the refreshed Union cabinet, and added - "I am surely sad for myself."

Jul 07, 2021 16:21 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Northeast Representation In Revamped Cabinet

Rameshwar Teli has been retained as Minister of State for Food processing. Kiren Rijiju has been promoted. Sarbananda Sonowal returns to Delhi and two new faces have been inducted - Dr RK Ranjan Singh and Pratima Bhowmik.

Jul 07, 2021 16:11 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Leaders Who Will Take Oath Today

1. Shri Narayan Tatu Rane

2. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

3. Dr. Virendra Kumar

4. Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia

5. Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh

6. Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

7. Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras

8. Shri Kiren Rijiju

9. Shri Raj Kumar Singh

10. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

11. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya

12. Shri Bhupender Yadav

13. Shri Parshottam Rupala

14. Shri G. Kishan Reddy

15. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

16. Shri Pankaj Choudhary

17. Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel

18. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

19. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

20. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje

21. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

22. Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh

23. Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi

24. Smt. Annpurna Devi

25. Shri A. Narayanaswamy

26. Shri Kaushal Kishore

27. Shri Ajay Bhatt

28. Shri B. L. Verma

29.Shri Ajay Kumar

30. Shri Chauhan Devusinh

31. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba

32.Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil

33. Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

34. Dr. Subhas Sarkar

35. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

36. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

37. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

38. Shri Bishweswar Tudu

39. Shri Shantanu Thakur

40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

41. Shri John Barla

42. Dr. L. Murugan

43. Shri Nisith Pramanik



Jul 07, 2021 15:59 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021

36 new ministers will take oath today as PM Modi revamps his cabinet. Seven Ministers of State and Ministers of State (Independent Charge) are to be promoted. At least 11 have resigned from their posts so far and one has been appointed Governor of a state.

Jul 07, 2021 15:49 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Ministers from UP who will joing PM Modi's revamped cabinet

Kaushal Kishore

SP Baghel

Pankaj Choudhury

BL Verma

Ajay Mishra

Bhanu Pratap Sharma

ANupriya Patel

Jul 07, 2021 15:31 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Photos from cabinet reshuffle meet with PM





Jul 07, 2021 15:09 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Among Exits Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaube both resigned today, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle.

Jul 07, 2021 15:09 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Ministers who have quit

Harsh Vardhan Babul Supriyo Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Santosh Gangwar Sanjay Dhotre Debasree Chaudhuri Ratan Lal Kataria Sadananda Gowda Thawarchand Gehlot Rao Saheb Danve Patil

Jul 07, 2021 15:08 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: 11 ministers have quit so far

Pratap Sarangi, Rao Saheb Danve Patil and Sadananda Gowda have also quit as ministers.



Jul 07, 2021 15:06 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Babul Supriyo quits

Minister Babul Supriyo quits ahead of Cabinet reshuffle at 6pm. He announced this in a Facebook post.





Jul 07, 2021 14:42 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: New Face From Tripura

Lok Sabha MP Pratima Bhowmik likely in new cabinet.



Jul 07, 2021 14:39 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021 - "Hopeful": BJP MP Nisith Pramanik on reshuffle



Jul 07, 2021 14:37 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle: Dr Harshvardhan Quits As Union Health Minister

BREAKING | Dr Harshvardhan Quits As Union Health Minister, Was Widely Criticised For Handling Of Covid Crisis.





Jul 07, 2021 14:29 (IST) Bengal MP Shantanu Thakur likely to be in new Cabinet.



Jul 07, 2021 14:20 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle: 27 OBC Ministers, 11 Women: PM Narendra Modi's New-Look Cabinet

Jul 07, 2021 14:19 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: Sanjay Dhotre, Ratan Lal Kataria resign

Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigns from Union Cabinet. Ratan Lal Kataria has also resigned.



Jul 07, 2021 14:14 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Several ministers leave PM's residence



Delhi | Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Sarbananda Sonowal, GK Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Parshottam Rupala and Anupriya Patel leave from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg#CabinetReshuffle



Jul 07, 2021 14:12 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle Live: Highlights of New Council of Ministers

12 SC Ministers, 2 in Cabinet

8 ST Ministers, 3 in Cabinet

27 OBC Ministers, 5 in Cabinet

5 Minority Ministers, 3 in Cabinet

11 Women Ministers, 2 in Cabinet

14 Ministers below 50, 6 in Cabinet

Average Age of Council: 58 years

Experience in new Council: 4 former chief ministers, 18 former ministers in state governments, 39 former MLAs

Professionals in Council: 13 Lawyers, 6 Doctors, 5 Engineers, 7 Civil servants

Qualifications: 7 Ministers have PhDs, 3 are MBAs, 68 Graduates

Ministers from 25 States/UTs

Jul 07, 2021 14:09 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: List of who's in, who's out and who's promoted

Who's In

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Narayan Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Anupriya Patel

Kapil Patil

Meenakshi Lekhi

Ajay Bhatt

Bhupender Yadav

Sunita Duggal

Pashupati Paras

Bharati Pawar

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Shobha Karandlaje

Who's Out

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Santosh Gangwar

Sanjay Dhotre

Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil



Who's Promoted

Anurag Thakur

Parshottam Rupala

G Kishan Reddy

Kiren Rijiju

Hardeep Singh Puri

Jul 07, 2021 14:06 (IST) PM's Big Cabinet Reshuffle: Who are likely to be promoted

Ministers of State Anurag Thakur, Purshottam Rupala and GK Reddy, who also met with PM Modi, are likely to be promoted.

Jul 07, 2021 14:06 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Who are likely to join cabinet

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Bhupendra Yadav and Meenakshi Lekhi are set to join the government. They were among 17 people who visited PM Modi's residence ahead of the revamp.

Jul 07, 2021 14:05 (IST) Debashree Chaudhuri has also resigned as minister.

Jul 07, 2021 13:54 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: What do sources say

• Sources: Kiren Rijiju likely to be promoted

• Sources: Hardeep Singh Puri likely to be promoted

• 25 OBC ministers, 5 with cabinet rank

• 5 minority ministers, 3 with cabinet rank

• 14 ministers below 50, 6 with cabinet rank





Jul 07, 2021 13:48 (IST) JUST IN | Leaders Shobha Karandlaje, Bhanu Pratap Verma, Darshana Jardosh, Kiren Rjiju, Nishith Pramanik and Shantanu Thakur have met the Prime Minister.

Jul 07, 2021 13:37 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: Reboot has eye on polls in 5 states

The reboot will also focus on regions within states, with an eye on polls in five states next year and the 2024 national election. The shake-up is also expected to bring in a greater share of ministries for OBCs (Other Backward Class).

Jul 07, 2021 13:26 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' resigns

BREAKING | Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' resigns citing health reasons. Santosh Gangwar, the labour minister, also resigned sometime ago.





Jul 07, 2021 13:20 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: 43 Ministers To Take Oath

43 ministers, new and old, will take oath today.

Jul 07, 2021 13:18 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar Resigns: Sources

BREAKING | Minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned as Labour Minister: Sources



Jul 07, 2021 13:02 (IST) PM's Big Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: 29 new ministers can be added

The Union Cabinet, which can have 81 members, currently has 52 ministers. This means 29 ministers can be added.

Jul 07, 2021 12:48 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle Live: List of leaders at PM's residence

List of politicians who have reached Prime Minister Modi's residence ahead of Cabinet reshuffle:



Jyotiraditya ScindiaSarbananda Sonowal

Bhupender Yadav

Anurag Thakur

Meenakshi Lekhi

Anupriya Patel

Ajay Bhatt

Shobha Karandjale

Sunita Dugga

Bharati Pawar

Santanu Thakur

Narayan Rane

Kapil Patil

Pashupati Paras

RCP Singh

G Krishan Reddy

Parshottam Rupala

Jul 07, 2021 12:31 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: The invitation letter for the function at 6pm



Jul 07, 2021 12:24 (IST) PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Thawarchand Gehlot is Now Governor, 7 Other Governors Moved

Ahead of the cabinet changes, Union Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot was elevated as Governor and several Governors were shifted yesterday. Mr Gehlot's exit leaves a Rajya Sabha and government vacancy that opens up possibilities for recent defectors like Dinesh Trivedi (switched from Trinamool Congress to BJP) and Jitin Prasada (ex-Congress).

Read here

Jul 07, 2021 12:05 (IST) Union Cabinet Expansion 2021: Sarbananda Sonowal leaves from residence



Jul 07, 2021 11:59 (IST) Cabinet Expansion 2021: Amit Shah, JP Nadda at PM's residence

BREAKING | Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda reach PM's residence

Jul 07, 2021 11:56 (IST) PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle 2021: Education level of cabinet likely to get a boost

Government sources also say the revamped cabinet will include "PhDs, MBAs, post-graduates and professionals", to bring up the average education level.

Jul 07, 2021 11:50 (IST) PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle: The Ministers-In-Waiting At PM Residence: Details Here

Jul 07, 2021 10:53 (IST) PM Modi Cabinet Expansion Live: More Women Ministers Likely

There will be more women ministers and special representation will be given to those who have administrative experience, say the sources.

Jul 07, 2021 10:50 (IST) Union Cabinet Meetings Scheduled For Today Cancelled Ahead Of Reshuffle

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings scheduled to be held on Wednesday have been cancelled. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Union Cabinet meetings scheduled to be held on Wednesday have been cancelled.

Jul 07, 2021 10:00 (IST) Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: PM's Big Cabinet Reshuffle To Be "Youngest Ever"

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Varun Gandhi and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s Pashupati Paras are among the likely new ministers.

The new cabinet will be the "youngest-ever" in India's history, top government sources say. The shake-up is also expected to bring in a greater share of ministries for OBCs (Other Backward Class).





Jul 07, 2021 09:09 (IST) "Will Accept Whatever PM Decides": Nitish Kumar On JD(U) In Cabinet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar signalled what was seen as a major climb-down today regarding his party's stance on Union cabinet berths. The Janata Dal United, he indicated, will be part of the Central government this time -- mostly on the BJP's terms. "I'm not aware of any formula... Whatever the respected Prime Minister decides we will accept," Mr Kumar said, adding that RCP Singh -- the National President of his Janata Dal United who is currently in Delhi -- has been authorised to finalise everything with BJP.

Read more here

Jul 07, 2021 08:22 (IST) Chirag Paswan Taunts Uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras On Union Cabinet Reshuffle Chances

The naming of Pashupati Kumar Paras in a list of those who may be made Union ministers today sparked sarcastic comments from LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Mr Paras was expelled from LJP after he, along with others, rebelled against Mr Paswan last month. The naming of Pashupati Kumar Paras in a list of those who may be made Union ministers today sparked sarcastic comments from LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Mr Paras was expelled from LJP after he, along with others, rebelled against Mr Paswan last month.

Jul 07, 2021 08:00 (IST) Cabinet meetings cancelled today

JUST IN | Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Cabinet meetings that were scheduled today have been cancelled.

Jul 07, 2021 07:57 (IST) Destination Delhi: See Full List Of Cabinet Probables

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle will be announced today at 6 pm. All eyes are on leaders arriving in Delhi ahead of the oath ceremony.



Read the full list here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle will be announced today at 6 pm. All eyes are on leaders arriving in Delhi ahead of the oath ceremony.

Jul 07, 2021 07:10 (IST) Union Cabinet Expansion 2021: Assam Ex-Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal May Join Central Cabinet

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today reached Delhi after "receiving a call" to be present in the national capital for his likely induction in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet which may happen on tomorrow, according to BJP insiders. BJP Parliamentarian from Inner Manipur, Dr RK Ranjan Singh, too, has been summoned, the party's sources in the state said.

Mr Sonowal arrived in New Delhi by Tuesday afternoon amid speculation that he may get a plum ministry. Party insiders indicate that his induction was a "done deal".