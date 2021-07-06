'Only As Independent MP': Chirag Paswan On Uncle's Union Cabinet Chances

LJP chief Chirag Paswan today sarcastically wished his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras the very best.

The possibility of rebel Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Pashupati Kumar Paras being included in the Union cabinet sparked sarcastic comments today from party chief Chirag Paswan who said he "deserved a reward" for breaking his family for his ambition and risking the society's anger. He also said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the technical issues in considering his uncle for a ministerial position under his party's quota.

Congratulating Mr Paras, his late father Ram Vilas Pawsan's younger brother, Chirag Paswan today said: "Making him (Mr Paras) a Union Minister on LJP quota isn't possible as the party's National Executive had already expelled him along with four other MPs. We have informed the Election Commission of this."

"I have also informed the Prime Minister of these issues today through a letter. I have no problem if he's appointed minister as independent MP or from JDU. If he's appointed minister as an MP of my party, I'll go to court."

In a party coup last month, Mr Paswan was removed as LJP President by some rebel MPs, including Mr Paras. He retaliated by expelling his uncle and four other MPs.

"My best wishes to him (Mr Paras). I heartily wish that his desires are fulfilled. He has taken a big step, he has broken his family for his ambition. He has risked society's anger for his ambition. Most importantly, he has stabbed my father on his back after he died," Mr Paswan said. "Since he has risked so much disrepute, his desires ought to come true."

Referring to Bihar's ruling Janata Dal - United (JDU), a party he railed against even during the state Assembly polls, the LJP chief said this Union cabinet expansion could spell ruin for the party.

"Mark my words, the countdown of this government has begun. JDU politicians should pray that the Cabinet expansion does not take place otherwise the first breakdown will occur in JDU," Mr Paswan said.