PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: New Ministers To Take Charge Today

New Delhi:
PM Modi Cabinet Expansion 2021: 36 new ministers joined the government in mega cabinet reboot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a new council of ministers on Wednesday with unexpected high-profile exits and expected bump-ups for politically meaningful sections in a huge push to revive his government's flagging popularity before key polls.
A number of key portfolios - including health, law, information and technology and railways - have gone to new ministers and junior ministers who were elevated in PM Modi's Council of Ministers that underwent a reboot. The total strength of the Council of Ministers is now 78, including the Prime Minister.
The current reshuffle has boosted the number of cabinet ministers from 21 to 30 and the number of junior ministers from 23 to 45. There are fewer junior ministers with Independent charge - the figure has dropped from nine to two.
Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle:
Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Over Health Ministry Amid Covid Fight
Mansukh Mandaviya, India's new Health Minister, takes over the Covid fight at a critical time when the government is working on a strategy to stave off a third wave of Covid by ramping up vaccinations.
The 49-year-old, who famously rode a bicycle to parliament, is among the seven ministers promoted to the Cabinet.
As Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya visited the facilities of three vaccines being produced in India over the last six days, according to reports.
He studied veterinary science at the Gujarat Agricultural University and later completed a masters in political science.
Mr Mandaviya began as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and rose up the ranks in the BJP. At 28, Mr Mandaviya became the youngest MLA in 2002.
In 2012, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.
He joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government first in 2016. He was Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemical and Fertilizers.
Full List Of Ministers In The Modi Government
Thirty-six new ministers joined the government in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reboot on Wednesday. Fifteen of the 44 ministers who took oath on Wednesday will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan shows.
After the oath-taking ceremony, the government announced the portfolios of the ministers in the revamped cabinet.
Here's a list of who got what:
Meet The New Cabinet - Who's Got What
A number of key portfolios - including health, law, information and technology and railways - have gone to new ministers and junior ministers who were elevated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers that underwent a reboot on Wednesday. Read more