PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Live Updates: New Ministers To Take Charge Today





Mansukh Mandaviya, India's new Health Minister, takes over the Covid fight at a critical time when the government is working on a strategy to stave off a third wave of Covid by ramping up vaccinations.





The 49-year-old, who famously rode a bicycle to parliament, is among the seven ministers promoted to the Cabinet.





As Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya visited the facilities of three vaccines being produced in India over the last six days, according to reports.





He studied veterinary science at the Gujarat Agricultural University and later completed a masters in political science.





Mr Mandaviya began as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and rose up the ranks in the BJP. At 28, Mr Mandaviya became the youngest MLA in 2002.





In 2012, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.





He joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government first in 2016. He was Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemical and Fertilizers.