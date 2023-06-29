Amid Reshuffle Buzz, PM To Chair Key Meet Of Ministers On Monday

Senior BJP leaders met at PM Modi's residence last night to discuss the party's strategy.

Amid speculations of a cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers.

The last meeting of the Union Council of Ministers was held in January this year, before the presentation of the Union Budget. However, the upcoming meeting is expected to be more significant, as it will be held after the completion of nine years of the Modi administration.

The July 3 meeting is likely to be held at the newly constructed convention centre at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. The convention centre is also scheduled to host the G20 summit in September later this year.

The latest development comes just a day after senior BJP leaders met at PM Modi's residence to discuss the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and other senior party leaders. Sources have said that the meeting focused on creating a roadmap and streamlining the challenges it faces in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

The party has not yet commented on the meeting, which took place after Mr Shah, Mr Nadda, and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh had lengthy discussions on organizational and political issues.

Mr Nadda's presence at the meeting sparked speculation over shifts in the government and the BJP organisation, including at the state level.

PM Modi's pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at a rally in Bhopal recently has signaled that the BJP will be emphasising its core ideological principles ahead of the 2024 elections.

Elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram are scheduled to be held later this year, just days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is likely to begin in the third week of July.

