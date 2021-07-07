Meet The New Cabinet - Who's Got What

Mansukh Mandaviya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the oath-taking ceremony.

A number of key portfolios -- including health, law, Information and Technology and railways -- have gone to new ministers and junior ministers who got a promotion in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers that underwent a reboot today.

Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the charge of the crucial health ministry. In addition, he would retain the Ministry of Chemical Fertilizers.

Ashwani Vashnav has been given the charge of Railways and IT ministry.

The crucial law ministry has gone to Kiren Rijiju.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given charge of the Civil aviation ministry, which was once handled by his father Madhavrao Scindia.

Anurag Singh Thakur has been given charge of Information and Broadcasting. Additionally, he will handle the Youth Affairs and Sports ministry.

Meenakshi Lekhi brings with her a strong background of articulation and interest in India's civilization and culture, the government said. Accordingly, she will be the Minister of State in External Affairs and the Culture Ministry.

Parshottam Rupala will handle the Dairies & Fisheries portfolio.