Destination Delhi: See Full List Of Cabinet Probables

Cabinet Expansion: Former Assam chief minister is also likely to be accommodated in the Union government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to add ministers to his cabinet anytime this week. All eyes are on leaders arriving in Delhi ahead of the expected oath ceremony.

Some of the probable ministers in Delhi are:

Jyotiraditya Scindia - Heading To Delhi

Sarbananda Sonowal - In Delhi

Narayan Rane - Heading To Delhi

Pashupati Paras - Delhi

Anupriya Patel - In Delhi

Pankaj Chowdhury - In Delhi

Rita Bahuguna Joshi - In Delhi

Ramshankar Katheria - To arrive this evening

Varun Gandhi - In Delhi

RCP Singh - In Delhi

Lallan Singh - In Delhi

Rahul Kaswan - Delhi

CP Joshi - Delhi