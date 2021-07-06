Destination Delhi: See Full List Of Cabinet Probables

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to add ministers to his cabinet anytime this week. All eyes are on leaders arriving in Delhi ahead of the expected oath ceremony.
Some of the probable ministers in Delhi are:
Jyotiraditya Scindia - Heading To Delhi
Sarbananda Sonowal - In Delhi
Narayan Rane - Heading To Delhi
Pashupati Paras - Delhi
Anupriya Patel - In Delhi
Pankaj Chowdhury - In Delhi
Rita Bahuguna Joshi - In Delhi
Ramshankar Katheria - To arrive this evening
Varun Gandhi - In Delhi
RCP Singh - In Delhi
Lallan Singh - In Delhi
Rahul Kaswan - Delhi
CP Joshi - Delhi