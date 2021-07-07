Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar Quit Before Reshuffle

Ravi Shankar Prasad was Law & Electronics and IT Minister and Prakash Javadekar was Environment Minister.

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar resigned today, adding to the list of high-profile casualties of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle at a time the government has been facing criticism over its handling of Covid, rising fuel prices and its feud with foreign social media giants.

Ravi Shankar Prasad was Minister for Law and Electronics and IT and had lately been locked in a bitter row with companies like Twitter over new IT rules.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar's resignation is also a big surprise because he was the government's spokesperson.

Earlier today, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also quit, along with his deputy Ashwani Chaube. Critics saw this as an admission of the government's mishandling of the Covid crisis.

The others to exit in today's government reboot include DV Sadananda Gowda, Thawarchand Gehlot (he was named Governor), Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Babul Supriyo, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao, Rattan Lal Kataria and Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

Thirty-six new ministers are joining the government and seven have been promoted.

There are unlikely to be any changes to the Big Four -- Finance, Foreign Affairs, Home and Defence.

Before announcing his first cabinet reshuffle since winning a second term in 2019, PM Modi consulted top BJP leaders and also carried out a detailed performance review of ministries.