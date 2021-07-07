



Breaking News

27 OBC Ministers, 11 Women: PM Modi's New-Look Cabinet

There will be 14 ministers below the age of 50 years in the new ministry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will be announced this evening. It will have a perfect balance of castes and regions, the government said. The council of ministers will also have a mix of experienced professionals – with 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven civil servants, seven with research degrees and three with degrees in business.