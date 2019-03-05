Left Sacks Former Lawmaker From Key Party Panel For Praising PM Modi

Former CPI(M) MLA Narsaiyya Adam in January praised and thanked PM Narendra Modi for speedy clearance to a housing project in Solapur district, from where he was earlier elected in the state Assembly.

All India | | Updated: March 05, 2019 12:23 IST
Mumbai: 

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader from Maharashtra was suspended from the party's Central Committee for reportedly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event.

Former CPI(M) MLA Narsaiyya Adam in January praised and thanked PM Modi and Mr Fadnavis for speedy clearance to a housing project in Solapur district, from where he was earlier elected in the state Assembly.

He also reportedly wished for another term for PM Modi as prime minister.

"Such praise is against the policy of CPM. Hence, a decision has been taken to suspend him for three months from the party's Central Committee," a party official said on Tuesday.

The Central Committee is a key decision-making body of the Left party.

Mr Adam was not available for comments in the matter.

