Comedian Sunil Pal Summoned By Mumbai Police Over Remarks On Doctors

Suburban Andheri police have asked Sunil Pal to remain present at 11 am on Saturday. (FILE)

Stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal has been summoned by police in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with an FIR for defamation registered against him, an official said on Friday.

A case was registered against Mr Pal under IPC section 500 (defamation) on a complaint filed by a medical professionals' association over Mr Pal's alleged derogatory reference to doctors.

Suburban Andheri police have asked him to remain present at 11 am on Saturday, the official said.

