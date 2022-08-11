Comedian Raju Srivastava 'Critical, On Ventilator' After Heart Attack: Report

Comedian Raju Srivastava is reportedly "critical and on ventilator" after a heart attack. (File)

Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava is "critical and on ventilator" in the intensive care unit (ICU) of AIIMS Delhi, hospital sources said today.

Following a heart attack on Wednesday, the 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

"He is critical and on ventilator in the ICU," hospital source told Press Trust of India.

Raju Srivastava's cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comedian suffered a heart attack while exercising.

"He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to AIIMS hospital," he had told Press Trust of India, adding that the actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi.

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has appeared in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Mr Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.



