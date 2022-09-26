Raju Srivastava's Prayer Meet: Kapil Sharma And Other Celebs Attend

Raju Srivastava's prayer meet.

On Sunday, Raju Srivastava's family organised a prayer meet in Mumbai at ISKCON, Juhu. The prayer meeting was attended by celebs such as Johnny Lever, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachyaa, Kay Kay Menon, Kiku Sharda, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha, Sunil Pal, Sugandha Mishra with husband Sanket Bhosale and others. Raju Srivastava died on September 21 after a 40-day battle in the ICU at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was admitted on August 10 following a heart attack.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Raju Srivastava's family at comedian's prayer meet.

Johnny Lever and Kapil Sharma arrived at the venue.

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale were pictured at the venue.

Kay Kay Menon and Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, were pictured at the venue.

Neil Nitin Mukesh arrived with his father, Nitin Mukesh.

Arun Govil and Ahsaan Qureshi greeted the shutterbugs with Namaste.

Kiku Sharda, Sukhwinder Singh and Abhijeet Bhattacharya were pictured at the venue.

Shailesh Lodha and Sunil Pal were pictured chatting.

Abbas Mustan, Gurmeet Choudhary and Juhi Babbar were pictured at the venue.

Raju Srivastava was, on Thursday, cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. His son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals, the comedian's younger brother Dipoo Srivastava told Press Trust of India.

In terms of work, Raju Srivastava won the title of "The King of Comedy" in its spin-off show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions. He has also acted in Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya among others. He did many stand-up comedy live shows.

Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastava and children Antara and Ayushman.