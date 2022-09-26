Raju Srivastava's Prayer Meet: Kapil Sharma And Other Celebs Attend

On Sunday, Raju Srivastava's family organised a prayer meet in Mumbai at ISKCON, Juhu. The prayer meeting was attended by celebs such as Johnny Lever, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachyaa, Kay Kay Menon, Kiku Sharda, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha, Sunil Pal, Sugandha Mishra with husband Sanket Bhosale and others. Raju Srivastava died on September 21 after a 40-day battle in the ICU at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, where he was admitted on August 10 following a heart attack.
Here have a look at the pictures:
Raju Srivastava was, on Thursday, cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. His son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals, the comedian's younger brother Dipoo Srivastava told Press Trust of India.
In terms of work, Raju Srivastava won the title of "The King of Comedy" in its spin-off show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions. He has also acted in Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya among others. He did many stand-up comedy live shows.
Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastava and children Antara and Ayushman.