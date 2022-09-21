Kapil Sharma's Tribute To Raju Srivastava: 'You Made Me Cry For The First Time Today'

A throwback of Kapil Sharma with Raju Srivastava. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who died at the age of 58 on Wednesday, was remembered my members of the television industry. Comedian Kapil Sharma posted a throwback picture of himself with Raju Srivastava from the sets of The Kapil Sharma show and he wrote: "Aaj pehli baar aapne rulaya hai Raju bhai. Kash ek mulakat aur ho jati. Ishwar aapko apne charanon mein sthaan de. Aap bahut yaad ayenge. Om Shanti (You made me cry for the first time Raju bhai today. I wish I could meet you for one last time. May God bless you. You will be remembered a lot. Goodbye, Om shanti)."

Fellow comic Sunil Grover also paid tribute to Raju Srivastav and he wrote: "RIP Raju Srivastava Ji. He made the whole country laugh. It's sad today that he has gone, too soon. My condolences to family and friends."

Archana Puran Singh recalled a memory from India's Laughter Champion, which she judged and where Raju Srivastava was a contestant. She wrote: "Raju, a powerhouse of talent, a trend setter, a warm and empathetic colleague. You made me laugh with your delightful 'Gajodhar' and heartland humour. Today as I mourn the loss of the lovely human being Raju was, I also remember and celebrate his amazing achievements and laurels and recall working with him just a week before he fell ill. His words to me, as we stood on the stage of India's Laughter Champion, still ring in my ears." She added, "You are missed as much as you were loved...And will remain in our hearts. Rest in eternal peace my friend. My deepest condolences to his loved ones and family."

Raju Srivastava died over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. Raju Srivastava became a household name after featuring in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He also made brief appearances in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay To Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, to name a few.