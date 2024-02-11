Cold Weather Continues To Grip Delhi, Several Flights Delayed Due To Fog

The Met Department has also predicted light rainfall over Central India from February 10-12

Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in the national capital on Sunday morning. People at different places around the city huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

According to the data shared by the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city can go to 7 degrees and the maximum temperature would reach 25 degrees Celsius.

Owing to visibility woes, several flights were reportedly delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

Given the same, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory informing flights that are not CAT III compliant may be affected.



According to the weather agency, the maximum temperature in the city would reach around 25 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

The Met Department has also predicted light rainfall over Central India from February 10-12 and East India from February 12-14.

Last week, severe cold and dense fog persisted in North India, including Delhi, causing travel disruptions to and from Delhi and inconveniencing passengers.

Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)