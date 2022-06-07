Cocaine Worth ₹9.11 Crore Found Inside Woman's Body At Delhi Airport: Cops

The passenger has been arrested and the cocaine was seized.

A Malawian woman has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country cocaine worth Rs 9.11 crore at the international airport here, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Malawi's capital Lilongwe via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 27, the statement issued by the customs department said.

On thorough checking, nothing suspicious was found but on medical examination of the passenger, certain material was found to be secreted inside the body, it said.

A medical procedure yielded in recovery of 51 capsules, containing 607 grams cocaine, having international market value of Rs 9.11 crore approximately, it said.

The passenger has been arrested and the cocaine was seized.

