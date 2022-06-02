Cobra Sits On Railway Officer's Table At A Station In Rajasthan, Photo Goes Viral

A six-feet cobra sneaked to an officer's control panel room at Kota railway station

A strange incident was reported at a railway station in Rajasthan where a cobra sneaked to the control panel room and sat on the table with his open hood. One of the officials is seen standing next to a table in the corner of the room out of fear.

The picture has been posted by a user named Rounak on Twitter

A six feet Cobra sneaked on the table of railway officer at Panel room of Ravtha Road (RDT), Kota Division.

"A six feet Cobra sneaked on the table of railway officer at Panel room of Ravtha Road (RDT), Kota Division. It however did not affect train services on the busy section. Station is thronged by thousands of engineering/medical aspirants daily," reads the caption.

The presence of the venomous reptile, according to the tweet, had no effect on train service on the busiest segment.

With an average length of 3.18 to 4 metres (10.4 to 13.1 ft) and a maximum length of 5.85 metres, the cobra is one of the highly venomous snakes. The colour of its skin varies according on the habitat, ranging from black with white streaks to a uniform brownish grey.

It mostly eats other snakes, including its own kind. It rarely hunts other vertebrates, such as rodents and lizards, unlike other snakes.