'Close Monuments, Including Taj Mahal': Agra Mayor On Coronavirus Threat

Coronavirus: Concerns have been raised on large number of people visiting the Taj Mahal

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Agra Mayor Naveen Jain on Friday asked the centre to close all the historical monuments in the country including the Taj Mahal till the situation doesn't come under control.

"Foreign tourists in large numbers visit Agra, this increases the chances of spread of coronavirus in the city. I urge the government of India to close all historical monuments in the country including the Taj Mahal till the time situation doesn't come under control," Mr Jain said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has strengthened surveillance and control measures against the disease.

"Till date, 2,915 travellers from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and tracked by the District Surveillance Units and all have been placed under surveillance. Total 713 travellers being tracked are in fine health, 708 travellers are under home isolation, three of them are symptomatic at present and admitted at various hospitals, and the condition of all of them is stable," the state government said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh has cross-notified 532 travellers to other states and details of 26 travellers have been shared with the NCDC and the centre for international cross-notification.

This comes after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 31 in India. The contagious virus has killed over 3,200 people across the world.

The Novel Coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in China's Wuhan in December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 countries.